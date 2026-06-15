U.S. Army Reserve Col. Timothy Plackett, a general surgeon assigned to the 374th Hospital Center, 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Theater Medical Command conducts a sports physical during Tropic Care 2026 at Keaʻau High School, Keaʻau, Hawaii, June 20, 2026. Tropic Care 2026 is a joint-service Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to Hawaii Island communities in Keaʻau, Kailua-Kona, and Ocean View from June 19-28 while enhancing military readiness through real-world training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 03:51
|Photo ID:
|9763809
|VIRIN:
|260620-A-OQ463-1009
|Resolution:
|6343x4229
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|KEA'AU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.