A U.S. Navy Reserve Sailor assigned to 4th Dental Battalion conducts a dental examination during Tropic Care 2026 at Kekuaokalani Gymn, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, June 19, 2026. Tropic Care 2026 is a joint-service Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to Hawaii Island communities in Keaʻau, Kailua-Kona, and Ocean View from June 19-28 while enhancing military readiness through real-world training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9763799
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-OQ463-1195
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|KAILUA KONA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.