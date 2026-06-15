HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th MLR participate in Opening Ceremony during exercise Resolute Dragon 26

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Colonel Matthew Kendrick, left, commanding officer of 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division and Lt Gen. Norimichi Shirakawa, right, commander of troops, 8th Division, Western Army, provide remarks to Marines, Sailors and Japanese Self-Defense Forces during the opening ceremony of Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 19, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Kendrick is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)