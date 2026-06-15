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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th MLR participate in Opening Ceremony during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 2 of 6]

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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th MLR participate in Opening Ceremony during exercise Resolute Dragon 26

    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, JAPAN

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Colonel Matthew Kendrick, left, commanding officer of 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division and Lt Gen. Norimichi Shirakawa, right, commander of troops, 8th Division, Western Army, provide remarks to Marines, Sailors and Japanese Self-Defense Forces during the opening ceremony of Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 19, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Kendrick is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 04:08
    Photo ID: 9763794
    VIRIN: 260619-M-JG313-1026
    Resolution: 7443x4964
    Size: 8.17 MB
    Location: HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th MLR participate in Opening Ceremony during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Camila Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th MLR participate in Opening Ceremony during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th MLR participate in Opening Ceremony during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th MLR participate in Opening Ceremony during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th MLR participate in Opening Ceremony during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th MLR participate in Opening Ceremony during exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th MLR participate in Opening Ceremony during exercise Resolute Dragon 26

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    JGSDF
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    12th MLR
    Marines
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    Resolute Dragon 26

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