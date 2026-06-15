U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, execute a salute for the opening ceremony of Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 19, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 04:08
|Photo ID:
|9763793
|VIRIN:
|260619-M-JG313-1023
|Resolution:
|2227x1485
|Size:
|790.84 KB
|Location:
|HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th MLR participate in Opening Ceremony during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Camila Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.