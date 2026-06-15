Sail 250 Virgina multinational Soccer Tournament

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U.S. Marines with the All-Marine Men’s Championship Soccer Team play against the Royal Netherlands Navy during an international soccer tournament as part of SAIL 250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)