Sail 250 Virgina multinational Soccer Tournament

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U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air- Ground Task Force - 250, pose for a group photo during a multinational soccer tournament as part of SAIL 250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)