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    Sail 250 Virgina multinational Soccer Tournament [Image 1 of 5]

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    Sail 250 Virgina multinational Soccer Tournament

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Xavier Alicea 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air- Ground Task Force - 250, participate in a multinational soccer tournament as part of SAIL 250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. SAIL250 Virginia celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 23:59
    Photo ID: 9763609
    VIRIN: 260620-M-UT443-1011
    Resolution: 5557x3705
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sail 250 Virgina multinational Soccer Tournament [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Xavier Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail 250 Virgina multinational Soccer Tournament
    Sail 250 Virgina multinational Soccer Tournament
    Sail 250 Virgina multinational Soccer Tournament
    Sail 250 Virgina multinational Soccer Tournament
    Sail 250 Virgina multinational Soccer Tournament

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    TAGS

    soccer
    USMC News
    sports
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    Fleet Week Norfolk

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