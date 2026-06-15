Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade hold their company guidons while serving as guidon bearers during a brigade change of command ceremony on Minick Field at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, June 17, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 11:37
|Photo ID:
|9763121
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-FA699-9536
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Knights Stand Ready During 16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.