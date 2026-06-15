Knights Stand Ready During 16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command

Date Taken: 06.17.2025 Date Posted: 06.20.2026 11:37 Photo ID: 9763121 VIRIN: 250617-A-FA699-9536 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 4.88 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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