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    Knights Stand Ready During 16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

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    Knights Stand Ready During 16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.17.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade hold their company guidons while serving as guidon bearers during a brigade change of command ceremony on Minick Field at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, June 17, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 11:37
    Photo ID: 9763121
    VIRIN: 250617-A-FA699-9536
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Knights Stand Ready During 16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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