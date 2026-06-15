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    16th Sustainment Brigade Hosts Multinational Engagement During Knights Week [Image 3 of 5]

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    16th Sustainment Brigade Hosts Multinational Engagement During Knights Week

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.04.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Company and Battalion command Teams from the 16th Sustainment Brigade engage with Servicemembers from partner and allied nations during the 16th SB Knights Week held smith barracks at the Rhineland Club focus on interoperability 4 Feb 2026

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 11:37
    Photo ID: 9763116
    VIRIN: 260204-A-FA699-3346
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Hosts Multinational Engagement During Knights Week [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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