16th Sustainment Brigade Hosts Multinational Engagement During Knights Week

Company and Battalion command Teams from the 16th Sustainment Brigade engage with Servicemembers from partner and allied nations during the 16th SB Knights Week held smith barracks at the Rhineland Club focus on interoperability 4 Feb 2026
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 11:37
|Photo ID:
|9763116
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-FA699-3346
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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