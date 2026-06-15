HHC Soldiers Receive Hands‑On Instruction With Drone Blaster

U.S. Army Capt. Nate Treznadle, commander of HHC, 16th Special Troops Battalion, watches as a specialist gives instructions to 1st Sgt. Justina Emanuel, first sergeant of HHC, 16th STB, on how to operate a piece of equipment referred to as the Drone Blaster during unit training in the vicinity of Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026.
(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 11:37
|Photo ID:
|9763099
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-FA699-6175
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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