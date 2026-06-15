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    HHC Soldiers Receive Hands‑On Instruction With Drone Blaster [Image 2 of 5]

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    HHC Soldiers Receive Hands‑On Instruction With Drone Blaster

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.10.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Nate Treznadle, commander of HHC, 16th Special Troops Battalion, watches as a specialist gives instructions to 1st Sgt. Justina Emanuel, first sergeant of HHC, 16th STB, on how to operate a piece of equipment referred to as the Drone Blaster during unit training in the vicinity of Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026.
    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 11:37
    Photo ID: 9763099
    VIRIN: 251210-A-FA699-6175
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HHC Soldiers Receive Hands‑On Instruction With Drone Blaster [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    drone
    21st Theater Sustained Command
    training
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    drone blaster

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