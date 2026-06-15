Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade march in the Netherlands Liberation Day parade held in the Netherlands, May 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 11:37
|Photo ID:
|9763102
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-FA699-4407
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th SB Soldiers Participate in Netherlands Liberation Day Events [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.