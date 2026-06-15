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    16th SB Soldiers Participate in Netherlands Liberation Day Events [Image 4 of 5]

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    16th SB Soldiers Participate in Netherlands Liberation Day Events

    NETHERLANDS

    05.05.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade march in the Netherlands Liberation Day parade held in the Netherlands, May 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 11:37
    Photo ID: 9763102
    VIRIN: 260505-A-FA699-4407
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: NL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 16th SB Soldiers Participate in Netherlands Liberation Day Events [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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