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    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel [Image 12 of 14]

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    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. Azavyon McFarland 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    A Camp Bondsteel firefighter demonstrates the use of a fire hose to a student from Mother Cabrini Kindergarten during a Public Safety Day event at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 22, 2026. The event, coordinated by Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East's Chaplain and Religious Support Team, brought together Soldiers from RC-E's Task Force Military Police, Task Force Aviation and other units to guide students through public safety demonstrations and interactive displays. The experience familiarized students with public safety roles while strengthening community engagement and civil-military relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Azavyon McFarland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 11:45
    Photo ID: 9763114
    VIRIN: 260522-Z-KM346-1004
    Resolution: 4107x2738
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel

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    Public Safety Day
    KFOR
    Camp Bondsteel
    TFG36

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