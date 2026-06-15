A Camp Bondsteel firefighter demonstrates protective firefighting equipment to a student from Mother Cabrini Kindergarten during a Public Safety Day event at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 22, 2026. The event, coordinated by Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East's Chaplain and Religious Support Team, brought together Soldiers from RC-E's Task Force Military Police, Task Force Aviation and other units to guide students through public safety demonstrations and interactive displays. The experience familiarized students with public safety roles while strengthening community engagement and civil-military relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Azavyon McFarland)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 11:45
|Photo ID:
|9763104
|VIRIN:
|260522-Z-KM346-1001
|Resolution:
|3856x5784
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.