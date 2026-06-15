KFOR hosts Public Safety Day for Mother Cabrini Kindergarten students at Camp Bondsteel

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Students from Mother Cabrini Kindergarten participate in a smoke evacuation demonstration at the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department during a Public Safety Day event at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 22, 2026. The event, coordinated by Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East's Chaplain and Religious Support Team, brought together Soldiers from RC-E's Task Force Military Police, Task Force Aviation and other units to guide students through public safety demonstrations and interactive displays. The experience familiarized students with public safety roles while strengthening community engagement and civil-military relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)