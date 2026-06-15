U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ryan M. Hoyle, deputy commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force gives a speech during the opening ceremony of exercise Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, June 20, 2026. Resolute Dragon 26 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 03:03
|Photo ID:
|9762877
|VIRIN:
|260620-M-RB314-1076
|Resolution:
|4518x2536
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Nicholas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.