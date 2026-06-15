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    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 3 of 6]

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    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26

    CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Cox 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Japan Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, commanding general of Western Army, center-right, gives a statement during the opening ceremony of exercise Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, June 20, 2026. Resolute Dragon 26 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 03:03
    Photo ID: 9762875
    VIRIN: 260620-M-RB314-1043
    Resolution: 4985x2799
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Nicholas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26
    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26
    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26
    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26
    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26
    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26

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    ResoluteDragon26

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