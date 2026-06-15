U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ryan M. Hoyle, deputy commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, left, and Japan Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, commanding general of Western Army, renders a salute at the podiums during the opening ceremony of exercise Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, June 20, 2026. Resolute Dragon 26 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)