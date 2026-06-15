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    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 1 of 6]

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    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26

    CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Cox 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ryan M. Hoyle, deputy commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, left, and Japan Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, commanding general of Western Army, renders a salute at the podiums during the opening ceremony of exercise Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, June 20, 2026. Resolute Dragon 26 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 03:03
    Photo ID: 9762873
    VIRIN: 260620-M-RB314-1034
    Resolution: 4302x2415
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JP
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Nicholas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26
    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26
    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26
    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26
    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26
    U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26

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    Opening Ceremony
    ResoluteDragon26

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