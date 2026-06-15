U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force conduct opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 26

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ryan M. Hoyle, left, deputy commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Japan Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, right, commanding general of Western Army, take their positions at the podiums during the opening ceremony of exercise Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, June 20, 2026. Resolute Dragon 26 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)