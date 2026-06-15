U.S. Army and Australian Army flight crews assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command – Pacific, pose for a photo before a flyover in support of the FIFA World Cup during a match between Australia and the United States at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., June 19, 2026 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 21:48
|Photo ID:
|9762710
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-DJ416-1510
|Resolution:
|2049x1639
|Size:
|935.57 KB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FIFA World Cup Flyover [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.