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    FIFA World Cup Flyover [Image 4 of 7]

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    FIFA World Cup Flyover

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division

    Maj. Ian Sandall, a public affairs officer assigned to 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command – Pacific, photographes a UH-60 Blackhawks and AH-64 Apache attack helicopters flyover, in support of the FIFA World Cup during a match between Australia and the United States in Seattle, Wash., June 19, 2026 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 21:47
    Photo ID: 9762703
    VIRIN: 260619-A-DJ416-1508
    Resolution: 2049x1367
    Size: 708.39 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIFA World Cup Flyover [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FIFA World Cup Flyover
    FIFA World Cup Flyover
    FIFA World Cup Flyover
    FIFA World Cup Flyover
    FIFA World Cup Flyover
    FIFA World Cup Flyover

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