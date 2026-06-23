U.S., Australian Army Pilots Join Forces for FIFA World Cup Flyover

Photo By Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson | U.S. Army and Australian Army flight crews assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command – Pacific, pose for a photo before a flyover in support of the FIFA World Cup during a match between Australia and the United States at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., June 19, 2026 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson | U.S. Army and Australian Army flight crews assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation...... read more read more

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – When the U.S. and Australia faced off on the pitch at Seattle's Lumen Field, their military forces were already united in the skies above. During the June 19, 2026 FIFA World Cup match, spectators around the world witnessed a four-helicopter formation flyover during the U.S. national anthem. This aerial display was piloted by a joint team of both U.S. and Australian Army aviators from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command-Pacific).

Executing a stadium flyover requires meticulous synchronization. For the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, the preparation began long before match day. Capt. Celymar A. Marrero Toledo, 16th CAB Operations Planner and the Aviation Liaison for FIFA, noted that the effort demanded extensive coordination with FIFA representatives, Federal Aviation Administration stakeholders, local authorities, and supporting agencies.

"Throughout the planning process, both FIFA and the 16th CAB maintained constant communication to synchronize timelines, refine execution details, coordinate airspace and stadium access requirements, develop communications plans, and mitigate operational risks," said Marrero Toledo. “Every member of the FIFA production and entertainment team demonstrated outstanding expertise, responsiveness, and attention to detail.”

The tactical flight planning was spearheaded by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mark Cuthbert, who utilized mission planning software to pinpoint precise waypoints and approach vectors. Capt. Connor Richey, the commander of Bravo Company, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment and the Air Mission Commander who piloted the rear UH-60 Blackhawk, emphasized that Cuthbert's mission planning allowed the crews to know exactly when to hit specific markers and how to adjust on the fly.

“The mission would not have gone as well as it did without CW3 Cuthbert’s expertise,” said Richey. “We rehearsed the formation and the actual flyover two days prior to execution. This allowed us to become familiar with the diamond formation and validate the timing that CW3 Cuthbert planned.”

On the day of the event, as the national anthem echoed through Lumen Field, the mixed fleet of two UH-60 Blackhawks and two AH-64 Apaches roared overhead. For the crews in the sky, observing the crowd's reaction made the extensive preparation worthwhile.

"Flying over the stadium and seeing the timing of the lyrics on the screen was a great feeling, knowing we executed the mission to a professional standard was awesome," Richey recalled. "Hearing the stadium singing the national anthem and the roar of the crowd as we flew overhead was extremely impactful. Being able to play a part in that patriotic of a moment was meaningful for all of us."

Marrero Toledo, who was in the stadium with the ground crew, echoed that sentiment, noting the surreal experience of watching thousands of fans unite through a shared love of soccer. "It was an experience that highlighted the positive connection between the military and the communities we serve, and one that we will always be grateful to have been a part of," she said. Many participating crew members called the flyover a highlight of their Army careers.

The seamless execution of the flyover was a testament to the ongoing Military Personnel Exchange Program in which Australian Army pilots integrate and work alongside U.S. Army aviators to enhance interoperability between the two allied forces. For this highly anticipated USA versus Australia matchup, 16th CAB leadership made a deliberate choice to slot the Australian exchange officers into the flight crews.

The combined flyover team consisted of three Australian pilots, five American pilots, and four American crew chiefs. Each of the two Blackhawks featured an Australian pilot, alongside an Australian pilot in one of the Apaches.

Richey praised the skill and professionalism of their coalition partners, specifically highlighting Australian Capt. Katie Gardner, who has been integrated with the 16th CAB for the past few months.

"Capt. Gardner has been an invaluable asset to our company, in and out of the aircraft,” said Richey. “She's really dedicated herself to improving as an aviator, and it shows in her abilities—flying the tail of the diamond formation (the hardest spot) excellently during the flyover."

While flying over a national sporting event is a major milestone for any aircrew, this joint flyover represented something larger. Giving the Australian crew the chance to represent their country on a global stage underscores the deep, operational integration between our two militaries.