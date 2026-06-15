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    FIFA World Cup Flyover [Image 5 of 7]

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    FIFA World Cup Flyover

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division

    Lt. Katie Gardner, an Australian Army pilot assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command – Pacific, exits a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after a flyover in support of the FIFA World Cup during a match between Australia and the United States at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., June 19, 2026 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 21:48
    Photo ID: 9762706
    VIRIN: 260619-A-DJ416-1509
    Resolution: 2049x1682
    Size: 701.31 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIFA World Cup Flyover [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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