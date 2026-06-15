FIFA World Cup Flyover

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Lt. Katie Gardner, an Australian Army pilot assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command – Pacific, exits a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after a flyover in support of the FIFA World Cup during a match between Australia and the United States at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., June 19, 2026 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)