Award Ceremony after Desert Forge 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Luis Muruato, Maj. Alex Stackhouse, Maj. Gilbert Lenz, Capt. Wen Wei, Capt. Matthew Hornback, Capt. Micah Gill, 2nd Lt. Vahid Alizadeh Behbehani, Sgt. 1st Class William Joralemon, Staff Sgt. Brodie Lynch, Staff Sgt. Ashlyn Quintero, and Sgt. Sandro Herrera Pallares are being applauded for receiving an Army Achievement Meda at Carson City, Nevada, on June 18, 2026. Soldiers of the Nevada Army National Guard receive awards for exceptional work, dedication, and mission accomplishment during Desert Forge 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Ortega Dominguez)