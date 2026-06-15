Award Ceremony after Desert Forge 2026

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Randy Lau, Land Component Commander of the Nevada Army National Guard, gave thanks to all soldiers for their accomplishments at Desert Forge at Carson City, Nevada, on June 18, 2026. Soldiers of the Nevada Army National Guard receive awards for exceptional work, dedication, and mission accomplishment during Desert Forge 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Ortega Dominguez)