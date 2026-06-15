Award Ceremony after Desert Forge 2026

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Maj. David Tole, 1st Lt. Cory Sharp are being applauded for receiving an Army Achievement Medal at Carson City, Nevada, on June 18, 2026. Soldiers of the Nevada Army National Guard receive awards for exceptional work, dedication, and mission accomplishment during Desert Forge 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Ortega Dominguez)