Maj. David Tole, 1st Lt. Cory Sharp are being applauded for receiving an Army Achievement Medal at Carson City, Nevada, on June 18, 2026. Soldiers of the Nevada Army National Guard receive awards for exceptional work, dedication, and mission accomplishment during Desert Forge 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Ortega Dominguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 18:38
|Photo ID:
|9762573
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-IX716-2176
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.54 MB
|Location:
|CARSON CITY, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Award Ceremony after Desert Forge 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Enrique Ortega Dominguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.