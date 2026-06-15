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    Award Ceremony after Desert Forge 2026 [Image 3 of 7]

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    Award Ceremony after Desert Forge 2026

    CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Ortega Dominguez 

    106th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Luis Muruato, Maj. Alex Stackhouse, Maj. Gilbert Lenz, Capt. Wen Wei, Capt. Matthew Hornback, Capt. Micah Gill, 2nd Lt. Vahid Alizadeh Behbehani, Sgt. 1st Class William Joralemon, Staff Sgt. Brodie Lynch, Staff Sgt. Ashlyn Quintero, and Sgt. Sandro Herrera Pallares received an Army Commendation Medal from Brig. Gen. Randy Lau, Land Component Commander of the Nevada Army National Guard at Carson City, Nevada, on June 18, 2026. Soldiers of the Nevada Army National Guard receive awards for exceptional work, dedication, and mission accomplishment during Desert Forge 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Ortega Dominguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 18:38
    Photo ID: 9762569
    VIRIN: 260618-Z-IX716-2079
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.38 MB
    Location: CARSON CITY, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Award Ceremony after Desert Forge 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Enrique Ortega Dominguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Award Ceremony after Desert Forge 2026
    Award Ceremony after Desert Forge 2026

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