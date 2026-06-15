USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport

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SAN DIEGO (June 19, 2026) – Friends and family wave at Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), as the ship returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, June 19. Fitzgerald returned from a three-month underway to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility, having carried out sustained operations at sea and enhanced interoperability with allies and partners to ensure a prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)