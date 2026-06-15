SAN DIEGO (June 19, 2026) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, June 19. Fitzgerald returned from a three-month underway to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility, having carried out sustained operations at sea and enhanced interoperability with allies and partners to ensure a prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9762445
|VIRIN:
|260619-N-EV253-1063
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Fitzgerald returns to San Diego following three months underway
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