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    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport [Image 2 of 8]

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    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (June 19, 2026) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, June 19. Fitzgerald returned from a three-month underway to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility, having carried out sustained operations at sea and enhanced interoperability with allies and partners to ensure a prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 17:04
    Photo ID: 9762446
    VIRIN: 260619-N-EV253-1091
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport

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    USS Fitzgerald returns to San Diego following three months underway

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