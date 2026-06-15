U.S. Army Cpl. Shayne Zupsich (right), a CH-47 Chinook helicopter repairer and aircrew member, assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, leads Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, while loading a CH-47 Chinook assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, during Operational Maneuver as part of Salaknib 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 00:32
|Photo ID:
|9761602
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-XD912-1052
|Resolution:
|3027x2019
|Size:
|708.89 KB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.