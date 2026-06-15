Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, stage before loading onto aircraft assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, during Operation Maneuver as part of Salaknib 2026 at Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)