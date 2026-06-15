Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island

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U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, fly into a landing zone to deliver Soldiers in a joint air assault exercise during Operational Maneuver, as part of Salaknib 2026 at Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)