Philippine Army soldiers assigned to the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, take a group photo as part of Salaknib 2026 at Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 00:32
|Photo ID:
|9761596
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-XD912-1047
|Resolution:
|7519x5015
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.