U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Simmons, Nevada Test and Training Range commander, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership authority from one officer to another, ensuring continuity and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9759592
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-MG832-1286
|Resolution:
|6318x4212
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.