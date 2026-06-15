Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range

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U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Loomis, outgoing Nevada Test and Training Range commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. The NTTR supports advanced composite force training, tactics development and electronic combat testing for the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)