Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range

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U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Loomis, right, outgoing Nevada Test and Training Range commander, passes the guidon to Brig. Gen. David Epperson, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, in front of Senior Master Sgt. Dennis Kolesnik, center, the Nevada Test and Training Range senior enlisted leader, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. The NTTR provides the warfighter a flexible, realistic and multidimensional battle-space to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)