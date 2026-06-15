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    Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range [Image 4 of 6]

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    Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Loomis, right, outgoing Nevada Test and Training Range commander, passes the guidon to Brig. Gen. David Epperson, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, in front of Senior Master Sgt. Dennis Kolesnik, center, the Nevada Test and Training Range senior enlisted leader, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. The NTTR provides the warfighter a flexible, realistic and multidimensional battle-space to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 11:31
    Photo ID: 9759582
    VIRIN: 260615-F-MG832-1230
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range
    Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range
    Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range
    Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range
    Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range
    Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range

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    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    USAFWC
    Change of Command

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