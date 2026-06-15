Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range

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U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Loomis, right, outgoing Nevada Test and Training Range commander, is pinned with the Legion of Merit award by Brig. Gen. David Epperson, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership authority from one officer to another, ensuring continuity and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)