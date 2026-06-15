U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Loomis, right, outgoing Nevada Test and Training Range commander, is pinned with the Legion of Merit award by Brig. Gen. David Epperson, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership authority from one officer to another, ensuring continuity and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9759574
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-MG832-1159
|Resolution:
|5399x3599
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Col. Jeff Simmons assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.