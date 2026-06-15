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    Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II [Image 1 of 8]

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    Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Ayumi Davis 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Spectators watch and point as Soldiers compete in the Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II on June 5, 2026, at Warrior Way Fitness Center at Fort Hood, Texas. The top competitors of this event will compete against the top competitors of the previous combatives invitational in a showdown this August. (U.S. Army photo by Ayumi Davis, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9759344
    VIRIN: 260605-A-YP135-1557
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II [Image 8 of 8], by Ayumi Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II
    Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II
    Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II
    Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II
    Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II
    Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II
    Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II
    Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II

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    TAGS

    Fort Hood, III Armored Corps, combatives, IMCOM, AMC, MWR

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