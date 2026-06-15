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Spectators watch and point as Soldiers compete in the Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II on June 5, 2026, at Warrior Way Fitness Center at Fort Hood, Texas. The top competitors of this event will compete against the top competitors of the previous combatives invitational in a showdown this August. (U.S. Army photo by Ayumi Davis, Fort Hood Public Affairs)