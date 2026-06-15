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Pfc. Xchel Sanchez, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, hits Spc. Jayden Test, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div., in the abdomen during the final match of their bracket at the Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II on June 5, 2026, at Warrior Way Fitness Center at Fort Hood, Texas. The top competitors of this event will compete against the top competitors of the previous combatives invitational in a showdown this August. (U.S. Army photo by Ayumi Davis, Fort Hood Public Affairs)