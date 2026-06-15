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Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Carrasco, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, goes to hit Spc. Foxe Youngblut, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div., during the final match of the middleweight bracket at the Phantom Warrior Combatives Invitational II on June 5, 2026, at Warrior Way Fitness Center at Fort Hood, Texas. Carrasco won the match and took first place in his bracket. Carrasco, along with the other top fighters from this event will face off the top competitors from the previous invitational in a separate event in August. (U.S. Army photo by Ayumi Davis, Fort Hood Public Affairs)