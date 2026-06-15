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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joanna Rodriguez, 52nd Operations Support Squadron intelligence noncommissioned officer in charge, shares her experience with the Language Enabled Airman Program during a LEAP event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 16, 2026. Rodriguez spoke about how the program has shaped her professional growth and how Airmen from diverse backgrounds can use their language skills to support mission needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)