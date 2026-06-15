(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch & Learn' at Spangdahlem [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch &amp; Learn' at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    52nd Fighter Wing Airmen attend a Language Enabled Airman Program event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 16, 2026. The panel provided insight into how LEAP prepares Airmen to operate effectively in linguistically and culturally complex environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 08:19
    Photo ID: 9759075
    VIRIN: 260615-F-UN354-1219
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch & Learn' at Spangdahlem [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch &amp; Learn' at Spangdahlem
    Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch &amp; Learn' at Spangdahlem
    Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch &amp; Learn' at Spangdahlem
    Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch &amp; Learn' at Spangdahlem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEAP
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery