52nd Fighter Wing Airmen attend a Language Enabled Airman Program event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 16, 2026. The panel provided insight into how LEAP prepares Airmen to operate effectively in linguistically and culturally complex environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:19
|Photo ID:
|9759075
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-UN354-1219
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch & Learn' at Spangdahlem [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.