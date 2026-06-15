Date Taken: 06.14.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 08:19 Photo ID: 9759075 VIRIN: 260615-F-UN354-1219 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.79 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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