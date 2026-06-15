U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Nijmeh, 52nd Medical Group clinical psychologist, attends a Language Enabled Airman Program Lunch & Learn event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 16, 2026. The event offered Airmen a chance to explore how LEAP supports both personal development and mission needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:19
|Photo ID:
|9759074
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-UN354-1173
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch & Learn' at Spangdahlem [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.