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U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Nijmeh, 52nd Medical Group clinical psychologist, attends a Language Enabled Airman Program Lunch & Learn event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 16, 2026. The event offered Airmen a chance to explore how LEAP supports both personal development and mission needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)