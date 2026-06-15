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    Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch & Learn' at Spangdahlem [Image 2 of 4]

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    Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch &amp; Learn' at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Nijmeh, 52nd Medical Group clinical psychologist, attends a Language Enabled Airman Program Lunch & Learn event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 16, 2026. The event offered Airmen a chance to explore how LEAP supports both personal development and mission needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 08:19
    Photo ID: 9759074
    VIRIN: 260615-F-UN354-1173
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch & Learn' at Spangdahlem [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch &amp; Learn' at Spangdahlem
    Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch &amp; Learn' at Spangdahlem
    Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch &amp; Learn' at Spangdahlem
    Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch &amp; Learn' at Spangdahlem

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    LEAP
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany

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