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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Pierre Lopez-Ramirez, 52nd Maintenance Operations superintendent, speaks with attendees of a Language Enabled Airman Program event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 16, 2026. The discussion helped participants understand how LEAP broadens cultural and linguistic capability across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)