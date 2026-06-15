U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Pierre Lopez-Ramirez, 52nd Maintenance Operations superintendent, speaks with attendees of a Language Enabled Airman Program event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 16, 2026. The discussion helped participants understand how LEAP broadens cultural and linguistic capability across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:38
|Photo ID:
|9759068
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-UN354-1056
|Resolution:
|8167x5445
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen gather for LEAP 'Lunch & Learn' at Spangdahlem [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.