2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 602nd Aviation Support Battalion march past Col. Joshua T. Christy, incoming commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, during the pass and review following the brigade’s change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 17, 2026. The pass and review symbolizes the unit’s respect for its new commander and its continued commitment to military excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. GeonWoo Park)