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    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

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    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Geonwoo Park 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Col. Joshua T. Christy, incoming commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, addresses Soldiers, Families and distinguished guests during the brigade’s change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 17, 2026. Christy assumed command from Col. Jason S. Raub during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. GeonWoo Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 23:34
    Photo ID: 9758407
    VIRIN: 260617-O-A1109-1010
    Resolution: 4284x2856
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Geonwoo Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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