2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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Col. Joshua T. Christy, incoming commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, addresses Soldiers, Families and distinguished guests during the brigade’s change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 17, 2026. Christy assumed command from Col. Jason S. Raub during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. GeonWoo Park)