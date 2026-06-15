2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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Maj. Gen. Charles T. Lombardo, commanding general of the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, passes the colors of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade from Col. Jason S. Raub to Col. Joshua T. Christy during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 17, 2026. The passing of the colors symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. GeonWoo Park)