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    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

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    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Geonwoo Park 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Maj. Gen. Charles T. Lombardo, commanding general of the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, passes the colors of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade from Col. Jason S. Raub to Col. Joshua T. Christy during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 17, 2026. The passing of the colors symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. GeonWoo Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 23:34
    Photo ID: 9758399
    VIRIN: 260617-O-A1109-1005
    Resolution: 5381x3587
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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