2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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Col. Jason S. Raub, outgoing commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, addresses Soldiers, Families and distinguished guests during the brigade’s change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 17, 2026. Raub relinquished command after leading the brigade through numerous training exercises and operations that strengthened aviation readiness and combined defense capabilities across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. GeonWoo Park)