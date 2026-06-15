NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete 6-Mile Ruck March at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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Noncommissioned officers and inductees participate in a 6-mile ruck march during an NCO Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2026. The event, led by Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus Caldwell, senior enlisted leader of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, reinforced the standards, discipline and leadership expected of members of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps.

(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta)