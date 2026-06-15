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    NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete 6-Mile Ruck March at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 4]

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    NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete 6-Mile Ruck March at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Noncommissioned officers and inductees participate in a 6-mile ruck march during an NCO Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2026. The event, led by Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus Caldwell, senior enlisted leader of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, reinforced the standards, discipline and leadership expected of members of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps.
    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 23:11
    Photo ID: 9758398
    VIRIN: 260612-A-KO568-7412
    Resolution: 4970x3307
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete 6-Mile Ruck March at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCO Induction Ceremony Inductees Accept NCO Charge at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    NCO Induction Ceremony Inductee Recognized at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete 6-Mile Ruck March at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete Team-Building Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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